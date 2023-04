SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may fall into a range of $1.9095-$1.9380 per lb, as it failed twice to break a resistance at $2.0425.

Due to these failures, a double-top has formed around this barrier, which has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $1.9095.

The uptrend from $1.6555 seems to have reversed as well. Resistance is at $1.9985, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.0425.