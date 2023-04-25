AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Republican debt ceiling plan would slow growth: Moody’s

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2023 01:19pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The plan proposed by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the US debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in government spending would slow growth and cut employment, Moody’s Analytics said in a note Monday.

According to the ratings agency’s research arm, if the draft presented by McCarthy on April 17 were passed as is, it would lead to a drop of 0.6 percentage points in US potential growth for 2024, as well as the elimination of 780,000 jobs.

Unemployment would reach 4.6 percent, against 3.5 percent in March 2023, as compared to a scenario in which a new ceiling was approved without conditions.

President Joe Biden has called for such a “clean” lifting of the US borrowing limit, arguing that the deficit spending has already been approved by Congress and therefore not up for debate.

While the White House has warned that the Republican plan is akin to “economic hostage-taking” and McCarthy blames Biden for “bumbling” toward a default, a deadline is rapidly approaching; the US government risks defaulting on payment obligations by July or even earlier, with profound implications for the US and global economies.

McCarthy said Sunday that the House will vote on his plan this week.

Moody’s says Switzerland can manage shocks like Credit Suisse

Stressing that the risk of recession is still present in the United States, Moody’s Analytics estimated that the plan as presented is “especially inopportune as it would meaningfully increase the likelihood of such a downturn.”

The note added that “the significant government spending cuts… are substantial headwinds to nearterm economic growth.”

Moody's Kevin McCarthy US Republican debt Republican House

Comments

1000 characters

US Republican debt ceiling plan would slow growth: Moody’s

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

Oil edges up on China demand hopes, US inventories in focus

Wheat price decision: LHC puts its weight behind caretaker govt

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

Read more stories