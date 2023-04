HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with a loss Wednesday following an anaemic lead from Wall Street, with traders weighing the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking drive.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.37 percent, or 282.75 points, to 20,367.76.

Hong Kong stocks start with a loss

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.68 percent, or 23.20 points, to 3,370.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.57 percent, or 12.28 points, to 2,126.51.