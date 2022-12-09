''No boundaries for artists': Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor says 'would love to' work in a Pakistani movie

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor praised the success of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' and cited how he would love to work with a Pakistani team on a movie. His remarks came during an interview at the the Red Sea International Film Festival underway until December 10 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At an event titled titled 'In Conversation', Kapoor was interviewed by Variety, after which he took some questions from the audience.

Pakistani filmmaker Adnan Bashir Khan was in the audience and posited a question to Kapoor.

Citing Saudi Arabia as a conducive platform that would enable Pakistani and Indian artists to collaborate and work together, he asked Kapoor whether he would be willing to work with a Pakistani team.

“I have a script and everything ready, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia? asked Khan.

"Of course I would, there are no boundaries for artists," Kapoor responded, elating the audience.

He went on to congratulate Pakistan on the success of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs2bn at worldwide box office

Kapoor had travelled to the film festival earlier this week in order to receive the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award.

He was honoured for his debut performance in 'Saawariya' along with his lead roles in two big-budget films released this year, 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'.

During the interview, he shared how he was an introvert as a teenager and not a great student, but excelled at playing soccer. Kapoor is co-owner of Mumbai City soccer club, reported Variety.

He came out of his shell while studying at the School of Visual Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, which helped him learn how to live alone and interact with students from different cultures, he shared.

About his journey as an actor, he said he learnt his craft including his method acting techniques while working as an assistant to producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

'I love her': Jemima Goldsmith all praise for actor Sajal Ali

Kapoor also said that he was most interested in ordinary people who do extraordinary things, stating how before becoming an actor, he met Aamir Khan and asked him if he had any advice.

"He told me just to pack my bags and get on a train and travel around my country, to see different cultures and meet people because he said later on I wouldn’t be able to do that. I really regret that I didn’t do that as much as I could have. But that would be my advice to any aspiring actor,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

When asked about his marriage to Alia Bhatt in April and the birth of his first child in November, he said that it has been a wonderful moment for him.

His biggest influences, he went on to share, aside from his grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor, is Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was also in attendance at the festival, where she was seated with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at an event hosted by GQ that Kapoor also attended.