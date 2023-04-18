AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PPDA asks Ogra to work for entire industry, not for big OMCs only

Hassan Abbas Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Monday asked Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to play the role of regulator for whole of the industry and not for the big oil marketing companies only.

In a letter written to Secretary Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Chairman PPDA Abdul Sami Khan said: “It is pertinent to mention that Ogra is regulator for all the industry not merely for the big oil marketing companies or few other big OMCs. It is Ogra’s constitutional duty to ensure a level playing field and watch and ensure the benefits of industry and stake holders at all levels.”

He also demanded that Ministry of Energy should stop favoring big Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and take strict action for increasing the franchise fee despite the deteriorating financial situation of the country.

As per the letter it is very unfortunate to observe that in such time of turmoil and financial crunch, one of the big oil marketing companies increased the franchise fee by Rs 1.25 per liter. So, OMC will be getting Rs 7.25 per liter, this increase is quite illogical and will severely impact the workability of our retail outlets. As you are well aware of the fact that currently due to the high cost of doing business and sharp increase in prices due to massive rupee devaluation, it has really become hard to make both ends meet. The increasing cost of electricity is further adding to the miseries of retail out lets.

The letter further says in all such circumstances the said increase will seriously shackle the business continuity, as for the survival and viability of retail outlets we are already struggling for the termination of the franchise fee, rather Shell Pakistan has increased it, which is quite unacceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA OMC PPDA

Comments

1000 characters

PPDA asks Ogra to work for entire industry, not for big OMCs only

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories