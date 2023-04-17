Hong Kong stocks start with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning following losses on Wall Street sparked by disappointing US retail sales data and fresh worries about further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.31 percent, or 64.30 points, to 20,374.51.

Hong Kong stocks start with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.09 points to 3,337.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.48 points, to 2,133.58.