Apr 17, 2023
Hong Kong stocks start with a loss

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 12:21pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning following losses on Wall Street sparked by disappointing US retail sales data and fresh worries about further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.31 percent, or 64.30 points, to 20,374.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.09 points to 3,337.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.48 points, to 2,133.58.

