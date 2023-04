HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Friday morning following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by further evidence inflation is receding.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.38 percent, or 78.24 points, to 20,422.72.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.24 percent, or 8.01 points, to 3,326.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.15 percent, or 3.16 points, to 2,130.85.