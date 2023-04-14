AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs on tightening supply; IEA demand outlook awaited

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 10:01am
Follow us

Oil prices rose on Friday on signs of lower Russian output and tighter supplies, with the market looking ahead to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) monthly report later in the day to clarify the global demand outlook.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.39%, to $86.43 per barrel by 0347 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 40 cents, or 0.49%, to $82.56. Both benchmarks fell more than 1% in the previous session.

“Russian exports are showing signs of weakening as production is reported to have been curtailed by 700,000 barrels per day (bpd),” said analysts from ANZ Bank in a client note.

Investors, though, are also focused on the IEA’s monthly oil market report to be released later on Friday.

The possibility that the agency might downgrade the global demand outlook over faltering macroeconomic growth is helping to cap prices.

A report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released on Thursday pointed to downside risks in summer demand, citing a weaker growth backdrop, tighter monetary policy and instability in the global financial sector.

Chinese trade data on Thursday, however, showed that crude imports by the world’s second-largest oil consumer rose 22.5% year-on-year in March, stoking bullish sentiment regarding China’s economic recovery.

“Despite renewed economic pressures in the US and Europe, global demand for mobility fuels has increased 2.2 million bpd during the reference week ending April 8, compared to year-ago levels,” JP Morgan analysts said in a client note.

A rebound in China along with other Asia countries accounted for two-thirds of global mobility fuel demand growth, the analysts said.

Friday morning’s marginally higher levels come at the end of a week in which both benchmarks reached their highest levels in more than two months on decelerating US inflation data and a weakening dollar.

WTI has jumped 2% so far this week and Brent is 1.3% higher, with both heading for a fourth straight week of gains.

US oil may rise into $84.80-$86.59 range

The US dollar index was trading at roughly a one-year low, after US consumer and producer price data releases this week raised expectations that the Fed was approaching the end of its rate hiking cycle. The weakening greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for investors holding other currencies, boosting demand.

Analysts say current prices could be close to a technical ceiling, however.

“It looks like the rally in crude prices has finally hit a wall,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Oil prices are expected to record an upward trend but the increments are expected to be capped at $90 a barrel, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

Crude Oil OPEC Oil Russian oil US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs on tightening supply; IEA demand outlook awaited

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Govt-SC standoff worsens amid economic impasse

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

Read more stories