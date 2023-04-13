Palm oil may test support at 3,671-3,683 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test support of 3,671-3,683 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards the 3,577-3,613 ringgit range. The contract is riding on a wave c, which is heading towards its 100% projection level of 3,671 ringgit.

It is not very clear if a bounce could occur around this level.

The fierce characteristic of this wave suggests a slim chance of such a bounce. Once the wave c travels below 3,671 ringgit, it is likely to extend to 3,520 ringgit.

A break above 3,740 ringgit could lead to a gain to 3,797 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the two black candlesticks on Wednesday and Thursday strongly suggest a continuation of the downtrend from the March 2 high of 4,425 ringgit.

Palm oil may keep bouncing to 3,910 ringgit

Based on a projection analysis, the trend could at least extend to 3,408 ringgit.

An aggressive target is 3,055 ringgit.