Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Security Forces on Wednesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Loesum in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military's media affairs wing said.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists during the conduct of the operation.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens," the ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

On Tuesday, the security forces killed three terrorists in an IBO in the general area of Nurar, Bannu District on 10/11 April night, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.