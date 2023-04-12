Three terrorists killed in Bannu: ISPR

RAWALPNDI: Security Forces conducted an IBO in general area Nurar, Bannu District on reported presence of terrorists on 10/11 April night, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell, the military’s media watch said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR statement said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.

