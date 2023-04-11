AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps year of PDM govt

  • Says all predictions of default have turned out to be false alarms and sincere efforts are underway to revive the economy
BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 01:57pm
Follow us

Marking one year since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government took over the country’s reigns after ousting former prime minister Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Tuesday to look back at his government’s achievements.

He said that while the last year “has been a time of massive challenges and difficulties…. reconciliation and cooperation, not confrontation and vendetta marked the new politics post-April 2022”.

In a tweet, he stated that “the passage of No-Confidence Vote against Imran Niazi’s government was unprecedented not because PDM came into power but because almost all of Pakistan’s political forces came together to use the forum of Parliament to vote out an unpopular government through constitutional means.”

This represented a major step forward in the country’s political evolution, he said.

On the economy

The PM said that “despite the economic landmines laid by Imran and disruptions in global fuel and food supply lines, Pakistan’s economy has continued to stay afloat.”

“All predictions of default have turned out to be false alarms. Sincere efforts are underway to revive the economy.”

He added that the coalition government has been at pains to repair, rebuild and deepen Pakistan’s diplomatic relations that were dealt a severe blow by the previous regime.

On floods, energy and subsidies

He lauded the government’s rescue, relief and rehabiltation efforts when Pakistan faced unprecedented floods last year and said the way it mobilised the international community for donations has been acknowledged by the world as outstanding.

The PM also stated that in the last one year, the government has made efforts to diversify the energy mix with an aim to provide relief to the citizens. The renewed focus on solar, hydel, and coal power projects is aimed at replacing the costlier sources of power generation with cheaper ones.

He noted that Inflation has hit people hard due to geo-strategic rivalries, increase in prices of fuel and food commodities and historic floods are some of the key factors responsible for inflation.

“Mindful of its impact, government has expanded social safety net and provided targeted subsidies.”

He also pointed out that under PDM’s leadership, Pakistan managed to exit the FATF grey list, “thanks to the excellent inter-ministerial coordination as well as support extended by our military leadership.”

On April 9, 2022, then PM Imran Khan lost a vote of no-confidence with 174 members voting against him. Subsequently, Shehbaz Sharif was appointed PM by the PDM.

Shehbaz Sharif PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement Shehbaz Shairf Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Saharif no-confidence vote PDM government PM Shehbaz

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 11, 2023 01:30pm
Self praise is disgrace. In fact I'm waiting for the day Ishaq Dar comes out and boasts about his "achievements".
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Miannawazshit Apr 11, 2023 01:47pm
One year on and nothing to show except misery, hunger, unemployment, crime, provincialism, internecine strife between institutions, insecurity etc etc etc. Thieves and thugs. All of them.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Adolf Shariff Apr 11, 2023 02:21pm
Its ok, he can say whatever he wants and he can claim anything he likes - no one believes him, he is made a fool in international forums, no one respects him and he and his dynasty are about to be defeated..its more pathetic and sad..not to mention his lying and deceipt will be called out the moment he is put in the ground..then will he decieve God?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Apr 11, 2023 02:26pm
No Sir, Only the "Corrupt & Crooks" are afloat. Rest of the Pakistan is under Hyper-Inflation & trying to breath.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Apr 11, 2023 04:10pm
Situation on the ground is completely different from what he has tried to portray......and obviously he knows it that is why he and the. PDM are terrified of going for elections. He should have listened to his big brother after the regime change operation, who advised him to go for elections immediately and PTI's popularity was on the ebb.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps year of PDM govt

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

Read more stories