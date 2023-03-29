AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Mar 29, 2023
Free wheat flour distribution centres become operational today

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
LAHORE: To reduce overcrowding and inconvenience for citizens, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced the opening of free flour centres at 6 am throughout the province, starting from today.

During a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office under his chair, it was decided that provincial ministers and secretaries would perform duties in assigned districts for the next three days, visiting flour centres, and assessing the situation themselves.

To ensure better management and control of the centres, additional police forces will be deployed, while DPOs and deputy commissioners will also be present at the centres in the morning.

Expressing his dismay at the disorder at flour centres in Sahiwal and other cities, the chief minister directed officials to better guide and manage citizens for their convenience. Citizens should be properly guided, and announcements should be made to form queues, he emphasized.

The meeting was informed that around 13.2 million flour bags have been distributed across the province, and more than 2.1 million flour bags have been provided to citizens since morning till today, marking the maximum number of bags that have been distributed in a minimum time.

Moreover, the CM while expressing deep sorrow and grief over the death of a woman in a stampede at a free flour distribution centre in Sahiwal, ordered the DIG (Special Branch) to investigate the incident, bring forth the facts, and determine those responsible for the negligence.

Wherever there is negligence, appropriate action will be taken, he stated. He further directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured, adding that every human life is precious.

Centres should be organized in such a way that citizens can obtain flour without any inconvenience, and arrangements should be made at all centres to prevent any stampede incidents in the future, he further said and ordered that commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs should review the arrangements at the centres in their respective cities.

Wheat flour Mohsin Naqvi free flour distribution centres

