AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Australia-Pakistan senior officials discuss bilateral relations

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Australia have exchanged views on ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment with a special focus on cooperation in agriculture and information and communication technology.

Pakistan and Australia held the 8th Session of Pakistan-Australia Senior Officials Talks (SOTs) as well as trade talks in Islamabad on March 16, 2023. Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia-Pacific) Mumtaz Zahra Baloch led the Pakistan side, while the Australian side was led by First Assistant Secretary for North and South Asia Gary Cowan.

According to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who is also the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, in the SOTs, the two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation, including high-level exchanges, cooperation in political, economic, development, science and technology, education, defence, security and counter-terrorism, migration and climate change.

She stated that the two sides also briefed each other on their respective foreign policy priorities and discussed cooperation in multilateral settings. She said that Pakistan’s side briefed the Australian side on the regional situation in South Asia including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the grave and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The spokesperson added that Australia and Pakistan also held Trade Talks in Islamabad. Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (Trade Diplomacy), Ahsan Ali Mangi of the Ministry of Commerce while the Australian side was led by First Assistant Secretary for North and South Asia Gary Cowan.

The two sides discussed bilateral trade and investment matters with a special focus on cooperation in agriculture and information and communication technology.

Enhanced trade access and issues relating to mutual protection of intellectual property rights especially geographical indicators for basmati rice were also discussed, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IIOJK bilateral relations Pakistan and Australia Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Australia-Pakistan senior officials discuss bilateral relations

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories