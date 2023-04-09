Diamer Basha Dam: Wapda chief for proper safety arrangements at construction sites

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) has directed the project management to put in place at all construction sites an effective safety mechanism to avoid any untoward incident in future.

He paid a visit to Diamer Basha Dam Project in the wake of an incident that took place on Friday at one of the construction sites of the project.

The Chairman expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and emphasised upon the contractors and the consultants to thoroughly re-look at the current safety guidelines.

He made a detailed round of the incident’s site and interacted with the workers during the visit. GM (Security), CEO Diamer Basha Company, GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project) and representatives of the contractors and the consultants were also present.

Earlier, the management of Diamer Basha Dam Project informed the Chairman about causes of the accident and details about rescue and relief operation.

The Chairman also gave away cheques of the compensation to the workers who sustained minor injuries in Friday’s accident. It is to be mentioned that Chairman Wapda had already announced compensation of Rs500,000 each for the families of deceased, Rs500,000 each for the workers severely injured and Rs200,000 each for the workers with minor injuries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023