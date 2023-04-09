AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Diamer Basha Dam: Wapda chief for proper safety arrangements at construction sites

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2023 06:43am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) has directed the project management to put in place at all construction sites an effective safety mechanism to avoid any untoward incident in future.

He paid a visit to Diamer Basha Dam Project in the wake of an incident that took place on Friday at one of the construction sites of the project.

The Chairman expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and emphasised upon the contractors and the consultants to thoroughly re-look at the current safety guidelines.

He made a detailed round of the incident’s site and interacted with the workers during the visit. GM (Security), CEO Diamer Basha Company, GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project) and representatives of the contractors and the consultants were also present.

Earlier, the management of Diamer Basha Dam Project informed the Chairman about causes of the accident and details about rescue and relief operation.

The Chairman also gave away cheques of the compensation to the workers who sustained minor injuries in Friday’s accident. It is to be mentioned that Chairman Wapda had already announced compensation of Rs500,000 each for the families of deceased, Rs500,000 each for the workers severely injured and Rs200,000 each for the workers with minor injuries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wapda Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) Diamer Basha Dam construction sites Dam safety arrangements

Comments

1000 characters

Diamer Basha Dam: Wapda chief for proper safety arrangements at construction sites

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Applicable investment limits: Newly-licenced lending NBFCs must ensure compliance in a year: SECP

Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

KOEN accuses Nepra, others of ‘jeopardizing’ two hydropower projects

Read more stories