JI’s candidate to be Karachi mayor: Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday vowed to get his mayor elected for the city, saying that it will make it daunting for the PPP to clinch to the top civic office.

“The JI’s mayor and team will develop the mega city and its outskirts,” JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman told a grand Iftar party at Ittehad Town locality of the city.

He said that former city mayors’ late Abdul Sattar Afghani and late Nematullah belonged to the JI, who changed the entire outlook of Karachi through series of big uplift projects.

The PPP and other political parties always take shelters under the chants of democracy, but in reality they are based on dynastic politics, he said.

He said that even competent workers in the dynastic political parties are never entitled as the central leadership.

“The JI will elect the mayor for the city,” he vowed that his party’s candidate will beat other candidates in the race for mayorship.

“JI will start developing the city from the point it had left off with the end of late Nematullah Khan mayorship,” Hafiz Naeem assured the public.

The majority of public have their confidence and faith in the JI and voted it to a victory in the recent local bodies elections, despite hurdles created by the ruling PPP, he said.

He also alleged the Election Commission for its role to “facilitate” the PPP, appealing to the citizens to vote the JI candidates in the remaining 11 UCs on April 18.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023