Girl students grab top positions in declamation contests

Published 08 Apr, 2023
HYDERABAD: Sindh University’s Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) organized an interdepartmental declamation contests in English, Urdu and Sindhi, wherein female students grabbed the top positions in all three languages, while no male student emerged victorious in achieving any position in Urdu declamation contest.

The declamation contests were held in Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium, where in English declamation contest, a second-year student of the Institute of English Language and Literature Khushi Anwar, a second-year student of the Department of Psychology Alisha Noor and a first year student of Faculty of Law Akash Ali stood first, second and third respectively.

Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Waseem Malik of Institute of English Language & Literature (IELL), University of Sindh and Assistant Professor Shaukat Ali Lohar of Center for English Language and Linguistics (CELL) of Mehran University Jamshoro participated as judges for the English contest.

Thus, in the Urdu contest, the first year student of the Department of Public Administration Syeda Ume Abiha, the second year student of the Faculty of Law Dua Tahir and the final year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy Aleena Khan grabbed all three positions respectively.

No male student got any position in the Urdu contest, while All Pakistan debaters Ansab Qureshi and Areeb Shaikh participated as judges in the Urdu competition.

Meanwhile, a final year student of the Department of Zoology Samina Jatoi, a second year student of the Department of Islamic Culture Anam Imam Bakhsh and a fourth year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy Lokesh Kumar got the positions respectively.

In the Sindhi category, assistant professor of Sindhi department Dr. Syed Rushdullah Shah alias Makhmour Bukhari and All Pakistan debater Kashif Mehdi participated as judges.

On the occasion, Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, Deputy Director Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari and many other teachers and students were present.

