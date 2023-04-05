AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, IT aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 05:13pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, aided by strong quarterly updates from finance companies and banks, while inflation concerns kept investors cautious a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.91% higher at 17,557.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to 59,689.31. Both the benchmarks have extended gains for a fourth session in a row, the longest winning streak in four months.

Still, analysts expect domestic equities to be muted ahead of corporate quarterly earnings from next week.

Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains

“Value stocks will win over growth stocks,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Securities, identifying capital goods, private banks, hotels and infrastructure as preferred sectors.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials and IT rising 1.14% and 1.20%, respectively.

Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped nearly 1% and HDFC Bank Ltd climbed 2.68% after reporting strong new loan growth and deposits growth, respectively, in the previous quarter.

All 10 stocks in the IT index rose, ahead of the earnings season that kicks off next week.

Multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro gained over 4% after securing orders worth $852 million, while FMCG major ITC jumped nearly 2% after Axis Securities identified it as a top pick.

Inflation concerns kept a lid on market optimism, however, with the World Bank lowering its forecast for India’s economic growth in fiscal 2024 to 6.3% from 6.6%, citing higher borrowing costs and weakness in consumption.

Investors now await the RBI’s rate decision on Thursday. Economists expect the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) and then pause for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed.

The RBI raised rates by 250 bps to 6.50% in the previous financial year.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Financials, IT aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision

Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 Index ends session on a flat note

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

'Donor fatigue': deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

Read more stories