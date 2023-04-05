Painting workshop begins at Alhamra

LAHORE: A three-day painting and calligraphy workshop started in Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Muhammad Saleem Saghar visited the workshop where he saw the painting and calligraphy of young artists and, while appreciating it, said that our youth has immense talent, and the workshop aims to improve the skill of the youth.

Students from different schools, colleges and universities participated in the workshop. During the workshop, the renowned calligrapher Amjad Alvi is providing training to young artists.

