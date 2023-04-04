AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
US details new $2.6bn military aid package for Ukraine

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2023 09:36pm
WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday unveiled details of $2.6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces, including ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds and small arms.

“The United States will continue… to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Ukraine destroys 14 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight

The package also includes munitions for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, as well as ammunition and anti-tank missiles used by Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles that Washington previously promised to Kyiv, among other items.

Most of the aid – $2.1 billion – comes in the form of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, which pay for procurement of equipment from the defense industry.

The remaining $500 million is drawn from existing US stocks, meaning it will arrive on the battlefield sooner.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has pushed for some items that its international supporters have been reluctant to provide, including Patriot air defense systems and advanced heavy tanks – which were eventually promised – and others such as Western fighter aircraft, which have not been pledged so far.

