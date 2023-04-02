PU-ASA welcomes appointment of pro-vice chancellor

LAHORE: The Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PU-ASA) on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as pro-vice chancellor of the university.

In a statement, secretary of the association Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi said that it is a matter of relief that the period of uncertainty has finally ended with the appointment of Dr Khalid Mahmood as pro-vice chancellor.

He said that the office of pro-vice chancellor should never be left vacant so as to avoid any vacuum in the administrative affairs of the university.

It is clear to all that the appointment of the Pro VC does not need any advertisement or interviews by the Search Committee, so the appointment of Pro VC should be swift and smooth.

PU-ASA has been continuously raising the demand to the Chancellor and the HED time and again. We hope that in the absence of the Regular Vice Chancellor, the regular PVC will lead the University in a much needful way.

