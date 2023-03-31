Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that uninterrupted supply of gas to the citizens during the times of Iftar and Sehri in the holy month of Ramazan should be ensured.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing during a meeting chaired by him on the issue of low pressure, interruption and load-shedding of gas in Karachi. On the PM’s orders, the officials resolved the issue of gas load shedding in Karachi, redressing complaints of the citizens of the city.

While taking strict notice of the issue of gas load shedding which was raised in the Parliament, PM Shehbaz said a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for smooth supply of gas to the citizens during Ramazan.

The authorities implemented the orders of the prime minister by taking emergency measures to end the gas load shedding.

The PM said the process of supply of gas should be supervised and no negligence should be tolerated.