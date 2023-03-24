Karachiites condemn gas supply disruptions during Ramazan

KARACHI: Amid unprecedented inflation and trickling incomes, the residents of Karachi have complained for facing yet another issue of gas supply cuts at the eve this Ramazan.

Major complaints regarding gas load-shedding and shortages have been reported from across the metropolis, with citizens expecting a major cooking crisis during the holy month.

Saba Naveed, a resident of Lyari told media, there has been no gas at her house for nearly four months now. “When you switch on the stove, there is only a stale smell that comes out of it … there is no gas pressure at all,” the mother of three said, adding that her family has permanently shifted to using gas cylinders.

Saba elaborated that a 2.5kg gas cylinder costs her Rs600, which lasts for nearly two weeks. “It is not just about the money rather it is a real risk using a gas cylinder with three children under the age of 10 around,” she said. She further said that the concerned department does not entertain public complaint to address.

Moreover, Saba revealed that despite the poor supply, the gas company was charging them between Rs600 and Rs700 for the utility every month. More than 15 kilometres away, the residents of Gulshan-i-Iqbal are facing a similar ordeal.

“We only get gas for six hours a day,” Usman, 28, told “The time when gas is available is from 2am to 4:30am and 4pm to 8pm. Otherwise; our stoves are cold throughout the day.”

Usman is responsible for running a house of six people excluding himself but has been jobless for over six months. He is already facing a serious financial challenge and the gas shortage has only worsened his woes.

“They charge us the complete amount of bills … there is no compromise on that. But when it comes to providing gas, it is only we who are compromising. Is this fair?” he asked. Media also received reports that gas was not available in several areas of the upscale Defence Housing Authority area, including Phase V, Phase 1, Phase VI and Phase VII.