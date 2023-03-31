APNS offers condolences

KARACHI: The APNS expresses its profound grief over the sad and sudden demise of its senior colleague veteran publisher, Mumtaz A Tahir, chief editor Daily Aftab Multan and Lahore.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have stated that Tahir was a consistent upholder of the rights of regional press. His contribution to the cause of Newspaper industry would be remembered for long.

He served continuously as member of the Executive committee of the APNS and was elected office bearer and chairman of various committees of the APNS for several terms during last four decades.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023