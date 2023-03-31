Session of Senate’s HBAC to continue till April 10

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Thursday and decided that its current session would continue till April 10, 2023.

The committee meeting presided over by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 327th session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussions on the current national and international issues. The HBAC also approved the provisional parliamentary calendar for the parliamentary year 2023-24.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem, Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan Minister of State for Law and Justice, and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan was also present.

