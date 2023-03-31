AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023
World

NASA, Boeing aiming for July launch of Starliner space capsule

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
WASHINGTON: The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place in July, Boeing and NASA officials said Wednesday.

The CST-100 Starliner mission, which had previously been planned for April, will take place no earlier than July 21, the officials said.

“We’ve deliberated and decided that the best launch attempt is no earlier than July 21 for CFT,” the crew flight test, Steve Stich, the manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, told reporters.

“We feel pretty confident with that date,” added Mark Nappi, the Starliner program manager at Boeing.

Stich said more time was needed to certify the parachute system designed to bring the astronauts and the spacecraft safely back to Earth, and a ground test of the parachutes will be conducted in May.

The Starliner will carry two NASA astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the ISS, where they are expected to stay for at least eight days.

The spacecraft is to launch into space on an Atlas V rocket made by United Launch Alliance from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

If the mission is successful, the Boeing capsule will finally be certified and begin operational flights, at a date yet to be determined.

Boeing had hoped to make its first manned flight of the CST-100 Starliner in 2022 but has experienced a number of delays.

Boeing NASA ISS Starliner space capsule

