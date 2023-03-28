AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

  • Experts say investors are choosing to be vigilant due to political and economic uncertainty
BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 03:45pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a range-bound session and the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended marginally positive amid a lack of triggers, as investors remained ‘vigilant’ due to the country’s prevailing economic situation.

The indices traded in the green all day long, as the benchmark index reached an intra-day high of 40,204.40 - an increase of 204 points. At close, it settled at 40,082.37, an increase of 82 points or 0.2%.

A report from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that the market remained concerned over the ongoing political volatility and uncertainty pertaining to the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

“Investors chose to be vigilant due to the ongoing political and economic uncertainty,” read the report.

“Investors’ involvement remained dull throughout the day, as volumes in the mainboard dried up while third-tier stocks continued to dominate the volume board,” it added.

Volatility persists at PSX, KSE-100 ends nearly flat

On the economic front, the rupee remained relatively unchanged against the US dollar and appreciated Re0.03 or 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday to settle at 283.55.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index upwards included, banking (30.71 points), fertilizer (24.53 points) and food and personal care products (20.80 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 87.2 million from 64.5 million on Monday. The value of shares traded inched up to Rs3.3 billion from Rs2.5 billion recorded in the previous session.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 23.8 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 4.2 million shares and K-Electric Limited with 3.8 million shares.

Shares of 300 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 136 registered an increase, 134 recorded a fall and 30 remained unchanged.

