AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.7%)
DGKC 43.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
EPCL 46.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TRG 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,085 Increased By 2.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

AFP Published 29 Mar, 2023 09:20am
Follow us

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO: Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions in a low-key friendly against Curacao.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half-hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth as Argentina toyed with their overmatched opponents.

Messi came into the game not just as his country’s all-time record goalscorer, but with more goals than the next two top marksmen – Gabriel Batistuta on 56 and Sergio Aguero with 41 – put together.

This was Argentina’s second match since winning the World Cup in dramatic style against France in Qatar in December – triumphing 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw – and it was always going to be about Messi reaching 100 goals.

He had come up short on Thursday last week when he notched his 99th goal for the Albiceleste as Argentina toiled in their homecoming celebration match against Panama.

The Central Americans had held out until the 78th minute before 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada broke their resistence.

Messi then scored direct from a free-kick a minute from time in front of 83,000 delirious fans in Buenos Aires.

Curacao could only hold out for 20 minutes before Messi took a pass from Giovanni Lo Ceslo, cut inside his marker onto his weaker right foot and fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

Messi goal tops off Argentina’s homecoming celebration

The referee was then seen on live television throwing the ball to someone on the side of the pitch as DirecTV commentators speculated that it was heading “straight to the museum.”

Three minutes later Nicolas Gonzalez outjumped goalkeeper Eloy Room to head home from four yards.

Gonzalez turned provider as Messi scored the first of three goals in four minutes, this time with his left foot.

He then laid off the ball for Enzo Fernandez to make it four with a shot from distance before Lo Celso released Messi behind the defense to notch his treble.

Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or Enzo Fernandez

Comments

1000 characters

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories