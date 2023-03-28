AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as caution prevails; Adani stocks slide

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2023 04:37pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled lower on Tuesday as caution over broader economic challenges and a sharp slide in Adani group stocks soured sentiment, while investors awaited some key economic data due later in the week.

The Nifty 50 index closed down 0.20% at 16,951.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 57,613.72. Both benchmarks had risen as much as 0.5% earlier in the session.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with auto and information technology (IT) stocks losing nearly 1% each. High weightage financials rose 0.27% and capped the losses in benchmarks.

Adani group companies declined between 3% and 7.5% after a report said the conglomerate was seeking to renegotiate terms of outstanding loans worth $4 billion taken to buy ACC and Ambuja Cements.

The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were the top losers in the Nifty 50.

Indian shares edge up as fears of global banking contagion ebb

Though the waning of financial troubles in key U.S. and European banking entities is providing some confidence to investors, “the overall undertone still remains that of cautious to negative,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Investors also awaited the U.S. GDP and jobs data, due on March 30, which could provide insights into the impact of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy on inflation and growth. India’s current account data due later this week was also on the radar.

“Sentiment will likely be negative in the short term ahead of key data,” said Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief investment officer - equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

“Till corporate earnings improve, expect markets to be rangebound.”

Among domestic stocks, shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 2.56% after analysts flagged near-term pressure for its entry-level motorcycles due to weak rural demand.

Kalyan Jewellers lost over 9% after a media report said Warburg Pincus-owned Highdell Investment plans to sell a 2.5% stake in the company through a block deal.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as caution prevails; Adani stocks slide

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Jul-Feb repatriation of profit, dividend plunge 80pc YoY: Import curbs hurt investors in equal measure

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

Read more stories