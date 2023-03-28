FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented the “Blue Channel facility” under the Risk Management System (RMS) for scanning of imported consignments through RMS-based selectivity criteria.

The FBR’s performance report revealed that the “Blue Channel facility” was introduced in RMS, whereby, the selection of consignments for scanning is made through RMS-based selectivity criteria to achieve the objectives of security and facilitation of trade in light of the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards.

The module is successfully operational at Karachi Port and Port Mohammad Bin Qasim. A total of 981 GDs have been processed through blue channel during 2021-22. The system was introduced to augment the non-intrusive inspections.

The report said that the number of processes automated to strengthen (Risk Management System) RMS for facilitating trade.

A newer iteration of the predictive analysis Algorithm, namely the Import Risk Evaluation Engine (IREE), based on an updated machine learning cycle was implemented in 2021-22, which has significantly improved the ability of the RMS to selectively target risky consignments leading to an increase in the green channel clearances by nine per cent compared to previous year.

On account of intervention, the physical examination of imported goods was decreased by eight per cent for imports and by 11 per cent exports during 2021-22 as compared to last year.

With a view to further reduce human-interface in processing of exporter’s duty drawback claims selectivity criteria were developed in the RMS, for auto processing/ sanctioning of such claims with direct payments to exporters’ bank accounts through State Bank of Pakistan.

During FY 2021-22, 72 per cent rebate claims were processed through green channel and currently the rebate payment through green channel has reached to 83.5 per cent.

With a view to comply with standard 3.25 of the Revised Kyoto Convention, pre-arrival/ pre-clearance system was introduced in FY 2020-21. This has also allowed for conformity vis-à-vis Article No.7 of Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

During 2021-22, a total 14,172 consignments have been cleared before arrival of goods at ports. A system based assessment of goods declarations has been introduced through “Virtual Assessment” module which is based on strict selectively criteria to achieve the objectives of faceless assessment and quick clearance of consignments.

A total number of 1109 GDs have been processed through virtual Assessment during FY 2021-22. In order to further reduce the risk of the illegal import and exports of banned items, the module of RMS on manifest has been implemented, wherein the RMS shall run on manifest as well as on Goods Declaration by the trader, the FBR report added.

