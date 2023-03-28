AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.35%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 85.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 64.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
PRL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 14,448 Increased By 41 (0.28%)
KSE100 40,084 Increased By 83.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,820 Increased By 33 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

PARIS: Scientists said Monday they have discovered water inside tiny beads of glass scattered across the Moon, suggesting that one day it could be extracted and used by the “explorers of tomorrow”.

The Moon was long believed to be dry, but over the last few decades several missions have shown there is water both on the surface and trapped inside minerals.

Mahesh Anand, a professor of planetary science and exploration at the UK’s Open University, told AFP that water molecules could be seen “hopping over the lunar surface” when it was sunny.

“But we didn’t know where exactly it was coming from,” said Anand, a co-author of a new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience. The study, carried out by a team led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the glass beads are “probably the dominant reservoir involved in the lunar surface water cycle”.

Moon scientists water molecules UK Open University Chinese Academy of Sciences

Comments

1000 characters

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Notices issued to ECP, federation, others over Punjab election delay: SC wants to get clear the question of legality

FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

Tax evasion: FBR admits it lacks capacity to analyse big data

Read more stories