LAHORE: In a bid to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food during Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a special campaign to check the ‘Sehri Points’ across Punjab.

A PFA spokesperson said that the food safety teams inspected 360 food points including 181 in Lahore Division, 113 in South Punjab and 66 eateries in Rawalpindi.

