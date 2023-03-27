AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
CM's aide visits markets, checks prices of essential items

APP Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:35am
KARACHI: Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of South and Keamari districts to inspect the prices of fruit, vegetables and other food items, which were being sold at exorbitant prices by shopkeepers without displaying official price list.

He directed the price control and district administration officials to penalize those vendors charging prices higher than officially approved rates, according to a communiqué here on Sunday.

Commissioner Karachi, Deputy Commissioner District South, Deputy Commissioner Keamari and other officers accompanied him.

Wahab personally checked the prices of food items in different areas and issued directives to fine and immediately arrest profiteers and warned them of strict action if such violations continued in the future.

He also visited South Lyari Bachat Bazar, Bhitai Hall and adjoining areas. During his visit to Keamari district, he visited Pak Colony and Bismillah Hotel Market and issued orders to take stern action against those, who were selling items at higher prices.

He also interacted with the citizens regarding the prices of goods and said that people should complain to the concerned authorities about those, who sold goods at higher prices.

He further said the Sindh government would take action against the profiteers and ensure the sale of goods at the fixed official rates.

