AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat surges on renewed Black Sea concerns

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

PARIS: Euronext wheat climbed nearly 6% on Friday as reports about Russian plans to counter falling prices revived concerns about Black Sea supplies, pushing futures up from an 18-month low.

May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 5.8% higher at 259.25 euros a tonne, moving away from Thursday’s low of 244.00 euros that was the weakest front-month price since Sept. 21, 2021.

A sharp fall in the euro and volatility in financial markets, as investors fretted over risks to banks, may have amplified the price rebound before the weekend, dealers said.

A report in Russian business newspaper Vedomosti saying that Moscow could recommend a temporary halt in wheat and sunflower exports in response to falling prices, caused jitters in the market.

Sources later told Reuters there was no such plan, but that the government wants exporters to pay sufficient prices to cover farmers’ production costs.

“It’s maybe the minimum price idea (in Russia) plus you have the weekend coming and still problems with the banks,” a dealer said. Higher prices in Russia or any moves to curb exports could add to supply uncertainty in the Black Sea region after Moscow said last week it had only agreed to a reduced 60-day extension of the export corridor from Ukraine.

That could change the market outlook for the end of the season, after prices were pressured recently by the continuation of a wartime export corridor from Ukraine, falling Russian prices and improved weather for US and European crops. Euronext rapeseed also rose steeply to move away from a two-year losssw struck this week.

May futures settled up 4.8% at 457.00 euros a tonne, climbing clear of Wednesday’s low of 418.75 euros that marked the weakest front-month price since December 2020.

After recent pressure from ample supplies in Europe, the rapeseed rebound was supported by the report of possible Russian intervention in sunflower exports and chatter of European rapeoil exports to China, dealers said.

Wheat Euro Paris wheat Black Sea

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat surges on renewed Black Sea concerns

Officials asked to ensure provision of free flour

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Militancy crisis: WB to mull over $50m project for Fata, KP families’ succor

Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

Punjab-KP polls,general election: IK accuses govt of deep-rooted ambivalence

FBR to encourage taxpayers to adapt to ADRCs forum

Read more stories