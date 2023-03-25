AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended March 22, 2023, recorded an increase of 1.80 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (71.77 percent), wheat flour (42.32 percent), potatoes (11.47 percent), bananas (11.07 percent), tea Lipton (7.34 percent), maash (1.57 percent) and non-food items Georgette (2.11 percent), lawn (1.77 percent) and long cloth (1.58 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 46.65 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (228.28 percent), cigarettes (165.88 percent), wheat flour (120.66 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), diesel (102.84 percent), tea Lipton (94.60 percent), bananas (89.84 percent), rice irri-6/9 (81.51 percent), rice basmati broken (81.22 percent), petrol (81.17 percent), eggs (79.56 percent), pulse moong (68.64 percent), potatoes (57.21 percent) and pulse mash (56.46 percent), while a decrease is observed in the price of chillies powdered (9.56 percent).

SPI inflation up 0.96pc WoW

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 250.66 points against 246.22 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98 percent) items increased, 12 (23.53 percent) items decreased and 13 (25.49 percent) items remained stable. The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 consumption group increased by 2.90 percent, 2.83 percent, 2.52 percent, 2.21 percent, and 1.21 percent respectively. The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include tomatoes (71.77 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (42.32 percent), potatoes (11.47 percent), bananas (11.07 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (7.34 percent), rice basmati broken (2.50 percent), Georgette (2.11 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(1.77 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(1.58 percent), maash (1.57 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.54 percent), cooked beef (1.53 percent), tea prepared (1.32 percent), salt powdered (1.07 percent), gur (1.03 percent), mutton (0.93 percent), beef with bone (0.89 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.68 percent), sugar (0.58 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.56 percent), shirting (0.44 percent), curd (0.35 percent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.18 percent), cooked daal(0.17 percent), milk fresh (0.08 percent) and cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.01 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation PBS SPI vegetables prices commodities prices wheat flour price food items prices SPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories