Ramazan: Having obesity makes you more likely to develop diabetes, according to experts

KARACHI: Gaining weight in Ramazan could contribute to the diabetes epidemic in Pakistan, reporting over 400,000 deaths only in 2021 due to very high prevalence of the disease.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the high prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan could be a major public health concern, as diabetes is responsible for 400,000 deaths in the country in 2021, the highest number in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Pakistan has the third highest number of people living with diabetes globally, after China and India. The IDF, in its report, shared the data till the year 2021, revealing around 33 million diabetic patients in Pakistan. The number of diabetic patients is rapidly increasing due to a lack of awareness about the disease.

The IDF report further said that around 26.9 percent of 33 million diabetic patients in Pakistan are undiagnosed, placing them at risk of serious and life-threatening complications such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and lower-limb amputation.

On the other hand, studies showed that Muslims worldwide tend to gain weight during Ramazan despite fasting.

However, Pakistanis are ahead of other Muslims worldwide as we consume many fatty, oily, and sugary foods and beverages more frequently than any other nation during Ramazan.

During non-fasting times, we consume large amounts of unhealthy food at Iftar, and after a short span, we consume again at Sehar with more or less a similar quantity of foodstuff.

Experts advised fasting individuals to be mindful of their food choices and portion sizes during Ramazan and engage in physical activity to maintain a healthy weight and reduce their risk of diabetes.

Talking to Business Recorder, Peggy Martinet, CNS, Food Writer/ Dietitian at www.blogzah.com, said Ramazan is a time of spiritual reflection and renewal for Muslims worldwide, but it also brings about changes in dietary habits that could have long-term health consequences.

With the highest national prevalence of diabetes in the world, Pakistanis should avoid high intake of calories and sugar foods during Ramazan to avert weight gain and the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, she advised.

Furthermore, she said that Ramazan could not only be a challenging time for people with diabetes but for everyone who is fasting due to changes in their eating habits and physical activity.

Peggy said it is important to maintain a balanced and healthy diet during Ramazan and avoid overeating, especially during non-fasting times.

The variety of sugary and oily food choices, their easy availability at supermarkets, and overeating during the non-fasting time of the day contribute significantly to weight gain.

She advised them to break their fast with water or dates, a good natural sugar source, and avoid sugary drinks and foods to address this issue.

In addition to dietary changes, she recommended regular physical activity as a key component of a healthy lifestyle.

During Ramazan, the fasting individual may feel less inclined to exercise due to fatigue and reduced energy levels from fasting.

However, she maintained that incorporating physical activity into daily routines, such as taking a brisk walk after Iftar or engaging in light exercise before Sehar, can help maintain energy levels and prevent weight gain.

Furthermore, she said there are several other practical ways to lead a healthier lifestyle during Ramazan.

She added that a recent article published on https://blogzah.com provides 30 practical ways to reduce sugar intake and maintain a balanced and healthy diet throughout the month of fasting.

The suggestions in the article range from drinking water instead of sugary drinks to using natural sweeteners like dates and honey to cooking at home to control sugar and salt intake.

By adopting these practical strategies, the fasting individual can reduce their sugar intake and improve their overall health and well-being during Ramazan, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023