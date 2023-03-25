AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Bank of AJ&K provides Rs311m gold loans to customers

Press Release Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
MUZAFFARABAD: Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has provided loans worth more than 311 million rupees to the state customers under the special loan scheme “Gold Loan”.

In the released details regarding gold loan, it was said that any account holder of Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir can benefit from this scheme while this bank is the only financial institution in the region which is providing loan facilities to customers against gold at the lowest markup rate and very easy terms in the market.

Under the slogan “Gold is also safe, needs are fulfilled”, the bank gives loans against gold to the deserving customers with the fastest processing from which a large number of needy people are benefiting.

