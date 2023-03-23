Banking hours in Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced office and business hours for the Month of Ramazan ul Mubarak 1444 A.H.

According to SBP, during the ensuing month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1444 A.H., from Monday to Thursday the State Bank will observe office hours 09:00 a.m. to 03:30 p.m. including prayer break 02:00 p.m. to 02:30 p.m., while on Friday, SBP’s office hours will be 08:30 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (without break).

SBP has said that these timings will also be followed by all banks/ DFIs/ MFBs.

SBP has also advised to the Banks and MFBs further advised to observe 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (without break) from Monday to Thursday for business (banking) hours for public dealing. In addition, banking hours for Friday will be 08:30 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. without break.

After the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, these timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings, SBP mentioned.

