AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Religious leader Saleem Khatri shot dead

INP Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
Follow us

KARACHI: A prominent religious leader was shot dead Wednesday outside his house near New Karachi Sector 5/G. According to police, two suspects riding a motorcycle shot Ahle Sunnat Wul Jamaat’s Saleem Khatri dead as soon as he came out of his house. They had fired five shots at him.

According to the spokesman of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wul-Jamaat, the deceased was the leader of the Jamaat Karachi division and the provincial legal advisor.

It is to be noted here that two religious leaders have been shot dead in two days in the megacity. Yesterday, some unknown assailants had shot dead a prominent religious leader in Karachi.

According to police, Maulana Sufi Abdul Qayyum Naqshbandi was going home after Fajr prayers in a mosque when he was waylaid by some assailants riding a motorcycle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 9, Magsi Chowk. The assailants shot him in the head, killing him on the spot. The cleric was killed outside his home.

Karachi police Religious leaders Saleem Khatri

Comments

1000 characters

Religious leader Saleem Khatri shot dead

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

SC says 50pc of deemed IT to be paid till adjudication of pending appeal

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Parliament’s attention drawn to ‘existence’ of ‘armed groups’

Read more stories