Religious leader Saleem Khatri shot dead

KARACHI: A prominent religious leader was shot dead Wednesday outside his house near New Karachi Sector 5/G. According to police, two suspects riding a motorcycle shot Ahle Sunnat Wul Jamaat’s Saleem Khatri dead as soon as he came out of his house. They had fired five shots at him.

According to the spokesman of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wul-Jamaat, the deceased was the leader of the Jamaat Karachi division and the provincial legal advisor.

It is to be noted here that two religious leaders have been shot dead in two days in the megacity. Yesterday, some unknown assailants had shot dead a prominent religious leader in Karachi.

According to police, Maulana Sufi Abdul Qayyum Naqshbandi was going home after Fajr prayers in a mosque when he was waylaid by some assailants riding a motorcycle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 9, Magsi Chowk. The assailants shot him in the head, killing him on the spot. The cleric was killed outside his home.