AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,816 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,078 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

  • FBR asks company to begin operations at all customs stations across the country where transhipment consignments are being originated from or designated to
BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 12:50pm
Follow us

TPL Trakker, a Pakistani tracking service provider, has been directed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to install tracking devices on containers and trucks carrying transhipment cargo.

The company, which installs and sells tracking devices and provides vehicle tracking and fleet management services, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in terms of its letter dated March 20, 2023 and SRO 413(I)/2012 dated 25-04-2012, has directed the company to commence installation of tracking devices on containers/trucks carrying transhipment cargo,” read the notice.

Transhipment means unloading cargo from one vessel and loading it into another to complete a journey to the final destination.

TPL Trakker Launches TrakkerPro a First in Stolen Vehicle Recovery

FBR has asked the company to begin operations at all customs stations across the country where transhipment consignments are being originated from or designated to, the notice added.

TPL Trakker, a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited, said that the development would positively impact its topline in terms of its revenue from the Safe Transport Environment (STE) Project, “as the scope of the license of the company has been enhanced with transhipment cargo also being made operational under the existing license”.

As per a 2020 document, in 2013, TPL Trakker qualified for the STE license provided by FBR and began providing container tracking services commercially. The STE project was initiated by FBR to manage risk of cargo pilferage in customs transit and transshipment movements and to meet the requirements of the bilateral Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, the document said.

tpl trakker PSX Federal Board of Revenue FBR TPL Corp Limited transhipment STE Project

Comments

1000 characters

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories