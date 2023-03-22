FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

TPL Trakker, a Pakistani tracking service provider, has been directed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to install tracking devices on containers and trucks carrying transhipment cargo.

The company, which installs and sells tracking devices and provides vehicle tracking and fleet management services, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in terms of its letter dated March 20, 2023 and SRO 413(I)/2012 dated 25-04-2012, has directed the company to commence installation of tracking devices on containers/trucks carrying transhipment cargo,” read the notice.

Transhipment means unloading cargo from one vessel and loading it into another to complete a journey to the final destination.

TPL Trakker Launches TrakkerPro a First in Stolen Vehicle Recovery

FBR has asked the company to begin operations at all customs stations across the country where transhipment consignments are being originated from or designated to, the notice added.

TPL Trakker, a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited, said that the development would positively impact its topline in terms of its revenue from the Safe Transport Environment (STE) Project, “as the scope of the license of the company has been enhanced with transhipment cargo also being made operational under the existing license”.

As per a 2020 document, in 2013, TPL Trakker qualified for the STE license provided by FBR and began providing container tracking services commercially. The STE project was initiated by FBR to manage risk of cargo pilferage in customs transit and transshipment movements and to meet the requirements of the bilateral Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, the document said.