PM reacts strongly to anti-COAS campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the smear campaign against the army and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir abroad.

The prime minister said the campaign against the army chief is intolerable and a continuation of the conspiracy against the institutions.

He asked the patriotic overseas Pakistanis to raise their voice against the foreign-funded campaign. He said Imran Khan is violating the Constitution by dragging the institutions and their heads into his “dirty politics”.

The interior minister should deal with an iron hand those who are running a dirty campaign against the institutions within the country. Strict legal action should be taken against those who instigate chaos, riots, and rebellion in Pakistan

For the first time in history, he said the campaign against the army chief, who was appointed on merit, could be the agenda of the enemies of the country.

He said that the nation is standing with its institutions.

The prime minister also tweeted that the “PTI’s disgusting smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir at the behest of Imran Niazi is deserving of the strongest condemnation. This man Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power and going to the extent of damaging the country and undermining our armed forces and their leadership.”

