NA session on 27th

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly session would be held on March 27 (Monday) in the holy month of Ramazan to discuss the economic and political situation of the country and for legislation.

According to sources, the issue of price hike, worst economic and political situation of the country, and routine business of legislation would be discussed in the coming session of the assembly.

They said that another purpose for summoning the session is to fulfil the required complete working days of the National Assembly for the parliamentary year.

They said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s disgruntled members of the opposition would raise the issue of skyrocketing inflation and the economic and political situation of the country in the coming session of the National Assembly. They said that some of the bills as passed by the Senate may be tabled in the Lower House of the Parliament for passage.

