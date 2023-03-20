AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

Need stressed to further strengthen Pak-SL relations

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
PESHAWAR: High Commissioner of Sri Lankan (SL) in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama has called for further cementing the bilateral trade and economic relations.

Speaking to members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the chamber’s house, he said his country is keen to strengthen the mutual trade and economic ties with Pakistan.

He added Sri Lanka and Pakistan have enjoyed cordial relations in trade, economic, tourism, political and defence sectors. He; however, emphasized that it is a dire need of hour to launch joint initiatives, establishment of people-to-people contacts to further strengthen the economic and trade ties.

The meeting was chaired by the SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq.

Apart from Nasim Javed Khan, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Peshawar, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Chairman Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council, Hassan Javed Khan, Barrister Legal/ Advisor Sri Lanka High Commission Islamabad, and a large number of traders, industrialists, importers and exporters was present.

Earlier, the U L Niyas, Counsellor Sri Lanka HC Islamabad gave a detailed presentation regarding potentials and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

