Troops seize huge cache of arms near Chaman

RAWALPINDI: An intelligence-based operation was carried out in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman, to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices in Chaman and surrounding areas, the Inter Services Public Relations said Sunday.

In a press statement, the military media wing said, as a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and resultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices has been recovered, the ISPR said.