PML-Z president Ijaz-ul-Haq joins PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq on Sunday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

Ijaz – the son of former president and army chief General Zia-ul-Haq – announced after meeting PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

Ijaz said he has been associated with Imran Khan for a long time and has now formally joined the party. He said that he will contest the upcoming elections on the PTI ticket.

Ijaz-ul-Haq joined politics after the death of his father in a plane crash in 1988

He was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan between 1990 and May 2008. He s most active during dictatorial regimes in Pakistan.

He served as minister for religious affairs and minorities in the government of General Pervez Musharraf from 2004 to 2007, after having served as minister for labour, manpower and overseas Pakistanis in the government of Nawaz Sharif from 1990 to 1993.