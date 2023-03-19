AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Rs160m agreement signed for mausoleum’s extension

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: An agreement for extension of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA) with the cooperation of Madina Foundation was signed at a ceremony held at the CM Office, here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chairman Data Darbar Religious Affairs Committee & Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, were chief guests of the agreement signing ceremony.

According to the agreement, the Madina Foundation will undertake extension of the corridors (Ghulam Gardish) around the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). An amount of Rs160 million approximately will be incurred on the project.

The capacity of visitors will be increased from 3,000 to 5,000 in the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish with the completion of the project. NESPAK will perform its services as a consultancy firm. Comfort and ease will be created for the visitors with the expansion of corridors of Data Darbar.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the project before the Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). He stated that the system of Langar Khana of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh will be made of an international standard adding that there is also a need to improve the quality of Langar.

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar stated that he thanks Almighty that he was granted an opportunity to witness signing agreement of the extension of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA) shrine adding that facilities for the visitors will be enhanced with its extension. Secretary Auqaf gave a briefing about the project to CM Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Moreover, the CM during visit to Primary and Secondary Health Care department visited different sections including TB Lab and Drug Testing Labs. He also visited surveillance center.

The CM handed over keys of 98 ambulances under Rural Health Ambulance Service to the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Doctor Jamal Nasir. He also handed over 300 ultrasound machines to the 24/7 Basic Health Centres. Free ultrasound facility will be provided in the Rural Health Centres through these ultrasound machines.

He announced to celebrate Health week from 20th March across Punjab. Screening of people will be done in the District and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals, Rural and Basic Health Centres during Health Week. Special camps will be set up for free medical examination. CM Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) and Health Radio Station.

