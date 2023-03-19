Maryam, Sanaullah ordered Zaman Park raid: Pervez Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said that police operation in Zaman Park area was carried out on the orders of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Talking to the media on Saturday, the former Punjab chief minister castigated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and alleged that police, on the orders of Sanaullah and Maryam, raided PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s house and ransacked everything without a search warrant.

“Khan’s sister and wife, who were present at home at the time of the raid, sought a search warrant from the police,” he said, adding that the police instead of showing the warrant raided and ransacked the house.

He maintained that the elections would be held in any case as per the Supreme Court orders, claiming that the PML-N would lose the election, as Imran Khan was currently the most popular leader across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023