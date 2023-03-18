Imran destroying Pakistan's peace to avoid indictment in one case: Attaullah Tarar

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar claimed on Saturday that PTI chief Imran Khan is destroying Pakistan's peace so he can avoid indictment in one case, alleging unrest in Islamabad is part of a plan to avoid appearing in court, Aaj News reported.

Address a press conference, he said PTI workers fired shells at the capital police and created hurdles in an attempt to prevent Imran Khan from appearing in court.

Tarar said that Imran Khan is not only attacking the state institutions but has been defying the country's courts for months.

PMLN leader said that what is happening in Islamabad is another effort of Imran Khan to not appear before the court.

"There is no hurdle if Imran Khan wants to appear before the court but if your workers resort to firing shells at police, then the law will take its course."

He said Imran Khan has been caught red-handed and now he is "sitting in the car and creating a commotion." He stressed that Imran will have to appear before the court.

The SOPs discussed with Imran's team clearly mentioned that armed people will not be allowed to enter the capital when the PTI chief comes to attend the hearing.

"PTI shared a list mentioning who will accompany Imran during the hearing but the party has not followed it as armed people are also present with the PTI chief."

He said the government is aware of where the teargas being used by the PTI workers came from, adding that cases will be registered against PTI workers.

Earlier, the PTI chief reached Islamabad to appear before a district and session court in a case pertaining to the Toshakahana reference.

Islamabad police claimed that PTI workers were pelting law enforcement with stones.

In a tweet, Islamabad Police stated that protesters were “shelling the judicial complex”.

The Islamabad Police said that the former PM’s convoy is right in front of the Judicial Complex.

“Political workers are requested to clear the way so that Imran Khan can reach the court,” the official Twitter handle of the capital police said.

Islamabad’s Judicial Complex has been put on high security to ensure law and order and avoid any untoward situations. The Islamabad police has alerted citizens of possible roadblocks and detours due to traffic disruption amid tight security arrangements around the G-11 judicial complex.