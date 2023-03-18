Sindh Assembly wraps up pre-budget debate

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Friday wrapped up its pre-budget debate with the Chief Minister complaining about judiciary’s “meddling” in his government’s job.

Concluding the pre-budget session, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah credited his party for initiating the annual debate on the fiscal plan before its actual presentation in the house.

He told the House that the country can only grow if the state organs including legislature, executive and judiciary function in line with the constitutional guidelines.

He opined that such interference in one other’s affairs has affected the country’s development.

Citing a court objection on the naming of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences after a senior lawmaker, Pir Abul Qadir Shah Jilani, he said that although the provincial legislature had legislated for it.

“I have directed my legal team to prepare an appeal,” he said that courts cannot undo such legislation. He said that his government will contest such decisions in courts.

He said that the pre-budget discussion aimed to incorporate the proposal of the lawmakers into the annual fiscal plan of the province through a resolution, which the house latter passed unanimously.

“I am thankful to some assembly members that they have given some good proposals and raised issues of their respective constituencies,” he said.

Regarding the law and order issues Murad said that the opposition also voiced concerns in this connection.

He also explained the entire stretch of katcha area, where dacoits shelter to commit crimes like kidnapping for ransom.

He informed the house that his government is working with the army, intelligence agencies and the police to undertake a clampdown against the outlaws with preparations under way.

The recent floods have ravaged infrastructure and economy of the province, which forced the government to adopt austerity to cut its fiscal spending.

“During the last eight months, up to Feb 2023, we have spent only Rs80 billion against an allocated budget of Rs148 billion operative expenditures budget,” he added.

The CM claimed that his government is making efforts to carry out maximum uplift works during this fiscal year. However, he said the flood devastation has badly hit the development initiatives.

