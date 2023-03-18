Senate golden jubilee SBP to issue commemorative coin

KARACHI: The Senate of Pakistan or Aiwan-e-Bala Pakistan, constitutionally House of the Federation, is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament of Pakistan.

The Senate of Pakistan, having equal representatives from all provinces of Pakistan, is a permanent House, symbolizing a process of continuity in the national affairs.

The year 2023 marks the Golden Jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan. To celebrate this significant occasion, the Federal Government has authorized the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue a Commemorative Coin of Rs. 50.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from March 17, 2023.

The metal composition, shape, dimension and design of Rs. 50 commemorative coin are as under:

COMPOSITION: The coin is in round shape milled with dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75% & Nickel 25 %).

OBVERSE: The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in position is in the center of the obverse face of the coin. Along the periphery, on top of crescent star the words ‘ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN’ are inscribed in Urdu Script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance-2023. The face value of coin in numeral ‘50’ in bold letters and ‘RUPIA’ in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of crescent star respectively.

REVERSE: On the reverse side and in the center of the coin, Insignia of the Senate of Pakistan is shown with the artistic numeral wording of 50 on the right hand side.

Along with periphery on the top of the insignia is inscribed in wording ‘Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee’ in Urdu script. The duration of golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.

