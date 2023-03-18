AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate golden jubilee SBP to issue commemorative coin

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Senate of Pakistan or Aiwan-e-Bala Pakistan, constitutionally House of the Federation, is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament of Pakistan.

The Senate of Pakistan, having equal representatives from all provinces of Pakistan, is a permanent House, symbolizing a process of continuity in the national affairs.

The year 2023 marks the Golden Jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan. To celebrate this significant occasion, the Federal Government has authorized the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue a Commemorative Coin of Rs. 50.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from March 17, 2023.

The metal composition, shape, dimension and design of Rs. 50 commemorative coin are as under:

COMPOSITION: The coin is in round shape milled with dimension of 30.0 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75% & Nickel 25 %).

OBVERSE: The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in position is in the center of the obverse face of the coin. Along the periphery, on top of crescent star the words ‘ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN’ are inscribed in Urdu Script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance-2023. The face value of coin in numeral ‘50’ in bold letters and ‘RUPIA’ in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of crescent star respectively.

REVERSE: On the reverse side and in the center of the coin, Insignia of the Senate of Pakistan is shown with the artistic numeral wording of 50 on the right hand side.

Along with periphery on the top of the insignia is inscribed in wording ‘Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee’ in Urdu script. The duration of golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE SBP Federal Government Senate golden jubilee Aiwan e Bala Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Senate golden jubilee SBP to issue commemorative coin

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories